Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 42,604 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $64,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 99,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE AIZ) opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4,765.29, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

