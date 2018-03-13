Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $67.36 Million Stake in Moody's Co. (MCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,238 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody's were worth $67,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody's by 2,358.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Moody's by 156.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Moody's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody's in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Moody's in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Moody's and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Moody's presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $49,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Co. (NYSE MCO) opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32,496.56, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. Moody's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 319.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Moody's Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Moody's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moody's’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

