Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,282 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $69,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,829.15, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 95,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $13,938,971.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,013,853.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

