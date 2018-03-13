G&S Capital LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 266,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Summit Equities Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 2,031,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,176,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97,050.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $118.89 and a 12 month high of $146.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/gs-capital-llc-invests-1-98-million-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.