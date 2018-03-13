G&S Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx accounts for approximately 4.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,413,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,036,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,375,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,532 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,590,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44,340.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

