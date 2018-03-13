Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,630 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,630 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $138,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $10.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/greenwich-investment-management-inc-sells-32630-shares-of-nuveen-municipal-value-fund-inc-nuv.html.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.