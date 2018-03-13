Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,004 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE GBX) opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,490.00, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

