Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

