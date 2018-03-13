GrandCoin (GDC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. GrandCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $554.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrandCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GrandCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.01935400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007193 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016568 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019556 BTC.

About GrandCoin

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. The official website for GrandCoin is grandcoin.info . GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling GrandCoin

GrandCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GrandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GrandCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.