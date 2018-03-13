Golos (GOLOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,522.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Golos has a market cap of $12.24 million and $20,522.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golos alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

Golos (GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. Golos’ official website is golos.io . Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain-based social network for Russian-speaking people. It is a spin-off from the Steemit system. Steem owns 10% of the Golos. “

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.