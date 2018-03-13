Golos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,785.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Golos has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $18,785.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golos has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golos Coin Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. Golos’ official website is golos.io . Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain-based social network for Russian-speaking people. It is a spin-off from the Steemit system. Steem owns 10% of the Golos. “

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

