Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $152.62 Million Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,915,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $152,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE PSXP) opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $6,175.86, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 44.16% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $152.62 Million Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-152-62-million-position-in-phillips-66-partners-lp-psxp.html.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.