Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Rueck (HNR1) a €111.00 Price Target

Hannover Rueck (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €111.00 ($137.04) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.33 ($134.97).

Shares of Hannover Rueck (HNR1) opened at €110.50 ($136.42) on Tuesday. Hannover Rueck has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($143.67). The company has a market capitalization of $13,830.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, and facultative, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

