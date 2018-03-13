GMS (GMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Equities research analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of GMS to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. GMS has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,381.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,259,654.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $171,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104,166 shares of company stock valued at $193,903,602 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,705 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GMS by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

