GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Headlines about GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GlycoMimetics earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1299435111618 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLYC. BidaskClub downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ GLYC ) traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 323,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,416. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $647.95, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 3.22.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/glycomimetics-glyc-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-12.html.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.