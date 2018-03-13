Global Indemnity (GBLI) versus Leucadia National (LUK) Head to Head Survey

Leucadia National (NYSE: LUK) and Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leucadia National and Global Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Global Indemnity does not pay a dividend. Leucadia National pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Leucadia National and Global Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39% Global Indemnity -1.97% 0.87% 0.34%

Volatility & Risk

Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Leucadia National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Global Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Global Indemnity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leucadia National and Global Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.76 $171.72 million $1.69 14.50 Global Indemnity $485.52 million 1.13 -$9.55 million ($0.57) -68.19

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity. Global Indemnity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leucadia National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leucadia National beats Global Indemnity on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. National Beef processes and markets fresh boxed beef, case-ready beef, beef by-products and wet blue leather for domestic and international markets. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Leucadia Asset Management, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It also owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including National Beef, HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance across the world. Its segments include United States Based Commercial Lines Operations, United States Based Personal Lines Operations and Bermuda Based Reinsurance Operations. Its United States insurance products are distributed through divisions, including Penn-America Group (Binding Authority), Diamond State Group (Brokerage), United National Group (Programs), American Reliable Insurance Company (Binding Authority), J.H. Ferguson & Associates, LLC, VacantExpress.com (Agency), and Collectibles Insurance Services, LLC (Agency). Its multi-channel distribution network consists of the United States and international operations.

