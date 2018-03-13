Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by First Western Capital Management Co

First Western Capital Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. First Western Capital Management Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $105,740.62, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $3,681,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,302,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,435 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,330. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

