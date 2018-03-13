Gifto Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00946776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00201702 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,861,327 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.