GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a twelve month low of $112.01 and a twelve month high of $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9,260.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value Index

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

