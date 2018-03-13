Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $79,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,239,000 after purchasing an additional 639,311 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 618,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 355,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 62,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $7,917,959.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 26,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $3,406,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ IAC ) opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.23. The company has a market cap of $13,292.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $950.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.74 million. equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

