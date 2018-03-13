Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.90 Million Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 201,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $83,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Xerox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 113,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Xerox by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 110,544 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Shares of Xerox Corp ( NYSE:XRX ) opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7,560.00, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

