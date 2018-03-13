Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $91,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,191,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 29.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 401,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,675 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc. (NI) opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,746.95, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Citigroup lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

