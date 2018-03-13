Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Genomic Health exited fourth-quarter 2017 on a disappointing note. Rising operating expenses pose a challenge. Moreover, the company continues to face a fiercely competitive market for its Oncotype DX tests which is a concern. On a positive note, we are encouraged by the company’s year-over-year rise in revenues in the quarter, driven by solid performance in the United States and internationally. Within prostate cancer, the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test witnessed expanded private coverage. We are also upbeat about the company’s signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with Cleveland Diagnostics and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Also, the launch of Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect buoys optimism. The company also made positive developments for its Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests. Overall, in the past three months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genomic Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Genomic Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Genomic Health ( GHDX ) opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,151.74, a P/E ratio of -302.36 and a beta of 0.61. Genomic Health has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.96 million. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $162,295.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,280 shares of company stock worth $2,812,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

