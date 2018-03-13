General Motors (GM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Vetr lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.96 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cascend Securities lowered General Motors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $45.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,862,793. The stock has a market cap of $53,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $355,869.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,809.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,289,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,694,061 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 38,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in General Motors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

