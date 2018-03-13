General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric (NYSE GE) opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $129,717.69, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company’s products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division.

