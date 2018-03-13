GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Cfra

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €30.00 ($37.04) target price by analysts at Cfra in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.83 ($49.18).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) traded down €1.40 ($1.73) on Tuesday, hitting €35.45 ($43.77). 980,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,393. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of €42.88 ($52.94). The stock has a market cap of $6,960.00 and a PE ratio of 28.82.

WARNING: “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Cfra” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/gea-group-aktiengesellschaft-g1a-pt-set-at-30-00-by-cfra.html.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.