GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($50.62) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.67 ($50.21).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR G1A) opened at €36.85 ($45.49) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a 52-week high of €42.88 ($52.94). The company has a market cap of $7,220.00 and a P/E ratio of 26.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

