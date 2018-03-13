GCA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT)

GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luxoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Luxoft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luxoft by 182.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Luxoft by 64.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Luxoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Luxoft in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of Luxoft Holding Inc ( NYSE:LXFT ) opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Luxoft Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,497.51, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.64.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, is a provider of software development services and information technology (IT) solutions to a global client base consisting primarily of large multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

