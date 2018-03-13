GCA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS)

GCA Investment Management LLC raised its position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AquaVenture were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AquaVenture by 141.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in AquaVenture by 43.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in AquaVenture by 156.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AquaVenture by 93.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AquaVenture by 37.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd ( WAAS ) opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited is a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service solutions. The Company’s segments are Seven Seas Water and Quench. The Seven Seas Water segment provides outsourced desalination solutions and wastewater treatment for governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

