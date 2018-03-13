Gardiner Nancy B Has $256,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Gardiner Nancy B reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 77.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 719,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $78,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,812 shares of company stock worth $2,996,776. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. ( QCOM ) opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $92,980.00, a P/E ratio of -25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is -93.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

