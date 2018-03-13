Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Gabelli Utility Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE GUT) opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

WARNING: “Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (GUT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/gabelli-utility-trust-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-gut.html.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is long term growth of capital and income. The Fund will invest 80% of its assets in common stocks and other securities of foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas and water, and telecommunications services or infrastructure operations (the 80% Policy).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.