Gabelli Equity Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (GAB)

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE GAB) opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to achieve long term growth of capital with income as a secondary objective. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities under normal market conditions.

