G Michael Callahan, Jr. Sells 33,333 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS) Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,121,655.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 401,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,031. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,381.92, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 213.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 target price on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

