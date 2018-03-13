G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “G-III is a leading manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J and Jessica Howard. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Kensie, Jessica Simpson, Levi’s and Dockers brands. Through team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano. G-III also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Calvin Klein Performance and Karl Lagerfeld Paris names. “

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen set a $32.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ GIII ) opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,757.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 7,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,499.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,714,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/g-iii-apparel-group-giii-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.