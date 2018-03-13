FY2018 EPS Estimates for Leg Immobilien Ag (LEGIF) Lifted by Jefferies Group

Leg Immobilien Ag (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leg Immobilien in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now anticipates that the company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Leg Immobilien’s FY2019 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leg Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Leg Immobilien ( OTCMKTS LEGIF ) traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.95. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,028.10 and a P/E ratio of 6.73. Leg Immobilien has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $116.36.

Leg Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

