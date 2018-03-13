FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (SGYP)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals ( SGYP ) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 611,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.05. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 1,333.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 840.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

