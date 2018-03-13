FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst G. Mehta now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2019 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Life Storage had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $91.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3,754.29, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

