FTS International (FTSI) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTS International earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.9445768297992 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on FTSI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FTS International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTS International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FTS International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTS International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of FTS International in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

FTS International (FTSI) opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. FTS International has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

In other news, insider Chk Energy Holdings Inc sold 4,348,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,793,773.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lance D. Turner purchased 4,500 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 631,500 shares of company stock worth $11,367,000.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc, is a provider of oil and natural gas well stimulation services, specializing in high-pressure hydraulic fracturing. The Company’s fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The Company also manufactures many of the components used in its hydraulic fracturing units, including consumables, such as fluid-ends.

