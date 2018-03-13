FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 948 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $285,710.00, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

