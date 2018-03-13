Front Row Advisors LLC Invests $625,000 in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 19,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Oracle by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 205,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 724,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,335,000 after acquiring an additional 99,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $98,316,475 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL) opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,274.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

