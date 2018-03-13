Fred Alger Management Inc. Sells 174,286 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 174,286 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 2,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,204.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bryan Sheffield acquired 189,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,533,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (PE) opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,489.81, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.39.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $311.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

