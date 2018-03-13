Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Fred Alger Management Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,074,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,426,000 after acquiring an additional 886,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,153 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,095,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,343,000 after acquiring an additional 681,646 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,843,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,689,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 25,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,038,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,604 shares of company stock worth $5,742,548 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $18,226.85, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

