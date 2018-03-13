Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,647 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,231,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $181,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,100 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,983,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,858,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVMT shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Dell Technologies Inc ( DVMT ) opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60,381.50, a PE ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.17 per share, for a total transaction of $430,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,317,833.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $411,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,898 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

