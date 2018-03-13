Franco Nevada (FNV) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a sell rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

