Franco Nevada (FNV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada Corporation is a gold focused royalty and stream company with additional interests in platinum group metals and other resource assets. The Company’s assets are mostly mineral and oil & gas royalties or streams but also include some working and equity interests, undeveloped properties, options to acquire royalties and other assets. The mineral assets are further characterized by commodity as being in the Gold, PGM or Other Minerals categories and these in turn are further subdivided by their project status as being either, Operating, Advanced or Exploration royalties. Majorities of the Mineral Royalties are characterized as being Gold and the majority of revenues are from gold operations. The Oil & Gas interests are located primarily in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin with a larger amount of revenue generated from conventional oil than from natural gas properties. Franco-Nevada Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a sell rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Franco Nevada ( FNV ) opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,674.87, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,766,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,219,000 after purchasing an additional 704,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,823,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,828,000 after purchasing an additional 530,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $39,730,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth $17,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth $14,049,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franco Nevada (FNV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/franco-nevada-fnv-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.