Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $245,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $201,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc ( NYSE FCPT ) opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,377.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

