Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.17

Shares of Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 294664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

FBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $250.75, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, SVP George Avgerinos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,357.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth about $101,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 365.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

