Fortis Inc. (FTS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,173,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $153,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,085,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 411,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fortis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,554,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,914 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,454,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,683,000 after acquiring an additional 127,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Inc. (FTS) opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14,026.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.3379 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fortis Inc. (FTS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/fortis-inc-fts-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.