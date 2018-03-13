FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,526,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after buying an additional 1,322,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after buying an additional 585,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,445,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,842,000 after buying an additional 485,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,261,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,668,000 after buying an additional 308,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 3,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 317,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after buying an additional 307,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $106.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.37.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE FMC) opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,223.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.57 million. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. FMC’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

