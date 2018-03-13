Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 53,278 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 53,278 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 1.3% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $38,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 53,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,221 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $33.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc ( NYSE BBY ) opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $21,579.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

In other news, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,755,458.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $76,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,674 shares of company stock valued at $36,256,646. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/flinton-capital-management-llc-sells-53278-shares-of-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.